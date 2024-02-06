ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র - এসএসসি ২০২৪

Set 12

a. By eating vegetables you can keep you fit. (Complex)

b. The policy regarding it is very important. (Negative)

c. In case of your moving you will die. (Compound)

d. How long I shall stay is doubtful. (Simple)

e. We should solve this problem. (Imperative)

f. They become cruel to their beloveds. (Negative)

g. They forget the face and throw acid to it. (Simple)

h. The government should take stern action against the acid throwers. (Passive)

i. It is a very hateful crime in any society. (Exclamatory)

j. We all should come forward jointly to save the victims. (Complex)