ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র - এসএসসি ২০২৪

ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র - এসএসসি ২০২৪
পূর্ণাঙ্গ সিলেবাস অনুসারে
Changing sentences
Set 11
a. Copying in the exam is a social crime. (Interrogative)
b. It is a very serious crime. (Exclamatory)
c. The student who copies in the exam deceives himself. (Simple)
d. Copying in the exam can’t bring any benefit. (Passive)
e. What a shameful practice it is! (Assertive)
f. By resisting this malady, we can strengthen our education. (Complex)
g. If we fail to stop it, our education will be questioned. (Simple)
h. Our examination system should be moderated. (Active)
i. Nothing is as hateful as copying in the exam. (Comparative)
j. The government is sincere in removing this crime. (Negative)
Answer:
a. Isn’t copying in the exam a social crime?
b. What a serious crime it is!
c. The student copying in the exam deceives himself.
d. Any benefit can’t be brought by copying in the exam.
e. It is a very shameful practice.
f. When we resist this malady, we can strengthen our education.
g. In case of our failure to stop it, our education will be questioned.
h. The concerned authority should moderate our examination system.
i. Copying in the exam is more hateful than anything.
j. The government is not insincere in removing this crime.
