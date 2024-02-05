ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র - এসএসসি ২০২৪

Set 11

a. Copying in the exam is a social crime. (Interrogative)

b. It is a very serious crime. (Exclamatory)

c. The student who copies in the exam deceives himself. (Simple)

d. Copying in the exam can’t bring any benefit. (Passive)

e. What a shameful practice it is! (Assertive)

f. By resisting this malady, we can strengthen our education. (Complex)

g. If we fail to stop it, our education will be questioned. (Simple)

h. Our examination system should be moderated. (Active)

i. Nothing is as hateful as copying in the exam. (Comparative)

j. The government is sincere in removing this crime. (Negative)