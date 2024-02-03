ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র - এসএসসি ২০২৪

ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র - এসএসসি ২০২৪
পূর্ণাঙ্গ সিলেবাস অনুসারে
Changing sentences
Set 10
a. Man is mortal. (Negative)
b. Nobody can conquer death. (Interrogative)
c. Death is an inevitable fate. (Complex)
d. Death will visit everybody sooner or later. (Passive)
e. To many people it is the most fearful thing. (Comparative)
f. Who is not afraid of death? (Assertive)
g. Those who fear death are cowards. (Simple)
h. A coward is afraid of death because he loves life more than anything else. (Compound)
i. Death is very ugly. (Exclamatory)
j. Nothing is as fearful as death. (Superlative)
Answer:
a. Man is not immortal.
b. Can anybody conquer death?
c. Death is a fate that is inevitable.
d. Everybody will be visited by death sooner or later.
e. To many people it is more fearful than any other thing.
f. Everybody is afraid of death.
g. Cowards fear death.
h. A coward loves life more than anything else and so he is afraid of death.
i. How ugly death is!
j. Death is the most fearful thing.
ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা