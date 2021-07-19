শিক্ষা
Question no. 3
# Read the following text and fill in the gaps with appropriate words to make it a meaningful one.
Set 1
The ethnic people in Bangladesh hold a very important place in the culture of the country. The (a) of these people live in the Chattogram Hill Tracts. The others live in the (b) of Mymensingh, Rajshahi and Sylhet. They live in forest areas, in the hills and in (c) areas. They do Jhum cultivation. For this work, they (d) a piece of land in the forest, prepare it and sow seeds in it. They are mostly (e) .
Answer: a. majority; b. regions; c. rural; d. clear; e. farmers.
Set 2
There is a small village called Bhabanipur in Jhenaidah. It is a typical Bangladeshi village. People here spend their day-to-day life mostly (a) in the fields and doing household work. In this ordinary village, there lives an (b) woman named Shamima Akhter Maya. Shamima’s will-power and (c) have made her extraordinary. She has seen the most cruel aspect of life. But the (d) could not defeat her spirit. She has come out as a (e) , defying all the odds of life.
Answer: a. working; b. extraordinary;
c. determination; d. cruelty; e. winner.
Set 3
Nakshi kantha is a kind of embroidered quilt. The name was (a) from the Bengali word, ‘naksha’ which means
(b) pattern. It is a kind of traditional
(c) and is said to be indigenous to Bangladesh and West Bengal in India. The art has been practised in (d) Bengal for centuries. The name ‘Nakshi Kantha’ became popular (e) the poet Jasimuddin’s poem Nakshi Kanthar Math was published in 1929.
Answer: a. taken; b. artistic; c. craft;
d. rural; e. after.
Set 4
In winter, many water bodies (a) up. At that time, they return to the mainland and (b) in make-shift tarpaulin tents on open river banks. You can see their men (c) in the tents. Toddlers play with dogs or other pets in the (d) . Women often idle away time by hair doing, (e) off lice in twos or threes sitting in a row.
Answer: a. dry; b. live; c. relaxing;
d. dust; e. picking.
