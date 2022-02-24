এইচএসসি – ২০২২ | ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র : Modifiers

Read the following text and use modifiers in the blank spaces as directed.

Set 10

Ayesha Begum has three sons and two daughters. Her husband was a (a) (pre-modify the noun) farmer who used (b) (post-modify the verb by using infinitive) on other people’s land. With great effort they married (c) (use an pronoun) daughters off by the time they reached teenage. Their sons also started (d) (use present participle to modify the verb) with their father as (e) (pre-modify the noun) labourers when they were old enough to help. By the time they were seventeen, they left for towns (f) (use infinitive to post modify the verb) money. At first they used to send money to their parents (g) (use an adverb to post-modify the verb) but after getting married they barely had enough to support their (h) (pre-modify the noun) families. Out of desperation, Ayesha Begum started (i) (post-modify the verb) in the village to feed her old, (j) (pre-modify the noun) husband and herself.

Answer: a. poor b. to work c. their d. working e. day f. to earn g. occasionally h. own i. begging j. invalid/poor

Set 11

A balanced diet is a good mixture of (a) (pre-modify the noun) foods. It is essential for us (b) (post-modify the adjective with an infinitive) a healthy life. There are many benefits of eating a (c) (pre-modify the noun) diet because it prevents (d) (use determiner to pre-modify the noun) diseases. As a result, we do not get sick (e) (post-modify the verb with an adverb). We should select (f) (pre-modify the noun with possessive) diet according to our needs. We should not eat the (g) (use adjective to pre-modify the noun) foods for the whole week. We can keep fit (h) (use a participle) a balanced diet. But it is not easy (i) , (post modify the adjective with an infinity) a balanced diet. Here (j) (use a determiner) nutritionist can help us.

Answer: a. various b. to lead c. balanced d. many e. easily/frequently f. our g. same h. eating i. to select j. a

Set 12

Sabbir is (a) (use determiner to pre-modify the noun phrase) ideal student. He prepares (b) (use possessive to pre-modify the noun) lessons in collaboration with his teachers. He does (c) (post-modify the verb) in every examination as he does not waste time. He knows time once lost is lost forever. So, he utilizes every moment. During his free time he goes to his native village. He teaches (d) (pre-modify the noun) people. He wants (e) (use an infinitive phrase to post-modify the verb) illiteracy from his village. (f) (use present participle to pre-modify the verb) illiteracy from his village, he wants to bring about massive development there. He is (g) (use an intensifier to pre-modify the adjective) devoted to Allah. He says prayer (h) (use quantifier to pre-modify the noun) times a day. He never tells a lie. He respects his parents very much. Other superiors are also respected by him. His father, (i) , (post-modify the noun phrase with an appositive) supports him cordially. His mother, an ideal housewife, (j) (pre-modify the verb) supports him very much. Such a student like Sabbir is rarely found nowadays.

Answer: a. an b. his c. well d. illiterate e. to remove/to eradicate f. Removing/Eradicating g. very/highly h. five i. an ideal man j. also

মনোয়ারুল ইসলাম, সহকারী অধ্যাপক, ঢাকা স্টেট কলেজ, ঢাকা

পূর্বের দিনের পড়া